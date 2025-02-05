Zomato has a new job posting and this time, the CEO needs someone with a "second brain"

In the recent past, Zomato's CEO, Deepinder Goyal, caused a stir by posting a peculiar job offer for the position of Chief of Staff, where applicants were required to pay a sum of Rupees 20 lakh to be considered for the role. He later clarified that this condition was never part of his original plan.

Goyal made another unusual job offer, this time related to Artificial Intelligence (AI). He posted on social media platform X on Tuesday, February 4, seeking individuals who have embraced AI as their "second brain."

Applicants were instructed to email him at d@zomato.com with the subject line "I have a second brain."