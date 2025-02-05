Zomato has a new job posting and this time, the CEO needs someone with a "second brain"

In the recent past, Zomato's CEO, Deepinder Goyal, caused a stir by posting a peculiar job offer for the position of Chief of Staff, where applicants were required to pay a sum of Rupees 20 lakh to be considered for the role. He later clarified that this condition was never part of his original plan.
Goyal made another unusual job offer, this time related to Artificial Intelligence (AI). He posted on social media platform X on Tuesday, February 4, seeking individuals who have embraced AI as their "second brain."
Applicants were instructed to email him at d@zomato.com with the subject line "I have a second brain."
A user shared his personal experience of taking help from AI, mentioning that his productivity had significantly increased since he started using it. He emphasised the role of AI in streamlining decision-making and enhancing creativity.
Many users appreciated the posting and mentioned that it might be one of the best job postings. One user commented, "High time people realise they need to befriend AI and work smarter."
Others expressed interest in the concept of AI being integrated into everyday tasks, highlighting how it optimises decisions, automates processes, and creates new possibilities.
One user pointed out the importance of AI, emphasising it as a "mindset shift" rather than just a tool