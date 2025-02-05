TS TET 2 results to be out today; keep an eye out

Telangana's Department of School Education will declare the TS Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) Results 2024 today, Wednesday, February 5. The candidates who have appeared for the TS TET 2 can check the results on the official portal, tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

Steps to check TS TET 2024 results are:

Step 1: Visit the official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in.Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to check the TS TET 2024 results

Step 3: Login with your credentials, such as hall ticket number and applied exam paper

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: TSTET results will be declared on the screen

Step 6: Download for further reference

The TS TET examination was held from January 2 to January 20, 2025, in two shifts. The first shift was held from 9 am to 11.30 am, whereas, the second shift started at 2 pm and ended at 4.30 pm, stated a report by Hindustan Times.



The exam consisted of two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. While Paper 1 is for positions for students of Classes I to V, the second paper or Paper 2 is for those who want to be teachers for students of Classes VI to VIII. Both papers were for 150 marks each.On January 25, the TS TET provisional answer key was released, and the objection window was closed on January 27, 2025.

The department's expert committee will review the objections received, after which, the final answer key will be released. The result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.