Sadhguru, Deepika Padukone & Mary Kom to feature alongside PM Modi at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2025, which promises to be a larger and more engaging event aimed at helping students manage exam stress and build life skills.



This time the event will feature prominent personalities such as spiritual guru Sadhguru, actor Deepika Padukone, boxer Mary Kom, and athlete Avani Lekhara, stated a report by the Business Standard today, Wednesday, February 5.



In the event, Sadhguru will offer his advice to students on stress management and mindfulness. Deepika Padukone will address issues regarding the mental health of students. Sportspersons Mary Kom and Avani Lekhara will share their experiences on overcoming life's challenges during the programme.



PM Modi will continue his direct interactions with students, such as his recent candid conversation with 30-40 students at Sundar Nursery in Delhi, discussing stress related to exams and class pressures.



Details on the mega event

The mega event will be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on February 10, 2025. Around 2,500 selected students will participate, each receiving PPC kits from the Education Ministry.



The top 10 Legendary Exam Warriors will receive a special and inspiring opportunity to visit the Prime Minister's residence.



The PPC 2025 event kicked off with an online multiple-choice exam, held from December 14 to January 14, 2025. The event is open to students from Classes VI to XII, as well as teachers.



The event is inspired by PM Modi's book Exam Warriors and is designed to encourage confidence and reduce anxiety around exams.