NEET-PG: “Karnataka HC judgement serves as a lesson,” KEA responds to HC verdict on counselling irregularities

KEA’s explanation

Initially, MCC had stated that candidates who secured seats in AIQ Round 1 or Round 2 would not be considered for AIQ Round 3. However, according to the KEA Director, MCC changed this policy at the last moment, allowing such candidates to upgrade in AIQ Round 3.

“When we noticed that around 46 students from Karnataka, who had already been admitted in AIQ Rounds 1 and 2, were still participating in Round 3, we contacted MCC for clarification. They informed us that they had changed their policy,” Prasanna told EdexLive.

This policy shift led some candidates to argue that since MCC was allowing them to upgrade in AIQ Round 3, KEA should also permit them to participate in the state’s mop-up round. They contended that as meritorious students, they deserved the right to choose the best possible seat, added the KEA official.

Despite KEA’s justification, the Karnataka High Court ruled that the authority must strictly adhere to its own guidelines, as outlined in its brochure. The court declared that KEA had no authority to override its eligibility rules based on MCC’s decisions and ordered the cancellation of wrongly allotted seats.

Prasanna acknowledged the ruling and assured that KEA is following the court’s instructions.

“We respect the judgment and are following the court’s directions. In the future, this will serve as a lesson for us — we will stick to our own rules,” he stated.

Background

The Karnataka High Court (HC) on Tuesday, February 4, cancelled the allotment of several postgraduate medical seats in the state's mop-up counselling round, ruling that the KEA violated its own eligibility criteria.

The court found that KEA had wrongly allowed candidates who had already secured seats in the All India Quota (AIQ) Round 3 to participate in the state mop-up round, leading to irregularities in admissions. It also noted that KEA declared mop-up round results before the AIQ Round 3 reporting deadline ended, causing confusion in the final seat matrix.

As per the HC judgment, KEA must cancel the seats that were wrongly allotted and reallocate them in the upcoming stray vacancy round.

The court extended the AIQ Round 3 joining deadline to February 7, 2025, and ruled that affected candidates should not be penalised. Additionally, colleges, including deemed universities, must refund fees to students who were wrongly admitted, and MCC and KEA must notify all impacted candidates about the changes.