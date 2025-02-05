NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 reporting extended till Feb 7

On February 4, 2025, the Director General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, issued a notice extending the date of reporting for Round 3 counselling of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024.

According to the notice, the reporting has been extended till 5.00 pm on February 7, 2025.

"In preview of proceeding in W.P (C) No 103 of 2025 Title as JOSHI ANKIT AND ORS. Versus MEDICAL COUNSELLING COMMITTEE AND ORS at Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, it has been decided to extend the reporting for Round-3 of NEET-PG Counselling, 2024," the notice read.

"Keeping in view of the said matter, the reporting has been extended till 05:00 PM of 07.02.2025," it added.

In other news on the same day, the Supreme Court issued notice on a plea seeking direction to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to conduct AIQ (All India Quota) Round III of NEET-PG 2024 counselling afresh on the grounds that there were instances of seat blocking following a delay in completion of Round 2 of state counselling in Madhya Pradesh, stated LiveLaw.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and K Vinod Chandran passed the order upon hearing Senior Advocate K Parmeswar (representing petitioners), who argued that due to instances of seat blocking and delay in the completion of MP State Round 2, there were fewer seats in AIQ Round 3 and candidates were allotted lower subject category seats.

The senior counsel prayed for a chance for the petitioners to participate in stray counselling.