“Major blunder in NEET-SS schedule”: Overlapping papers on May 29 spark concerns

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has come under fire for a scheduling oversight in the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Super Speciality (NEET-SS) 2024 exam.
As highlighted by a few aspirants, candidates with an MD in Medicine aspiring for super-specialties in Respiratory Medicine and Medical Oncology are now forced to pick only one, as both exams are scheduled for the morning shift on March 29, 2025 (9 AM – 11.30 am).
This “blunder” came to light when the NBEMS released official schedule for the upcoming medical examination yesterday, on February 4.
This scheduling issue has left aspirants frustrated, as they are unable to compete for both fields despite being eligible. Affected candidates have called it a “blunder” and an unfair restriction on their career prospects, urging NBEMS to revise the timetable.
Speaking about this, Health Activist Dr Vivek Pandey, told EdexLive, “NBE’s decision to schedule Respiratory Medicine and Medical Oncology exams at the same time in NEET-SS 2024 is a major blunder. It unfairly forces MD Medicine candidates to choose between two crucial super-specialties, limiting their career options.”
Dr Pandey said that this oversight reflects poor planning, lack of consultation, and repetition of past mismanagement.
“Instead of facilitating opportunities, NBE is restricting aspirants through an irrational schedule. Immediate revision of the exam timetable is necessary to ensure fairness for all candidates,” he added.
The NBEMS started the registration process for the NEET-SS 2024 exam yesterday, on February 4, and the candidates can apply for the same by February 24, 2025.
The exam will be held on March 29 and 30, 2025, as per the official notification.