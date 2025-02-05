KLU-NAAC grading scam: ABVP demands swift and transparent probe

Allegations of corruption involving the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) members and the top brass of KL Deemed-to-be University in Guntur have raised serious concerns.

The Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has expressed deep concern over the developments, including the arrests by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The ABVP is demanding an impartial and swift investigation to uncover the truth, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"These allegations, if true, indicate that the credibility of our educational institutions is being compromised. We call for a thorough and transparent investigation by the CBI to ensure accountability," said Y Venkata Gopi, State Secretary of ABVP.

ABVP has long criticised the functioning of NAAC, calling for reforms in the grading system to ensure fairness and transparency.

The council has been frequently accused of awarding high grades to substandard institutions, and the recent CBI action in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur suggests there may be merit to these allegations which have been made.

"Reforms are crucial to eliminate malpractice and restore the integrity of the grading system. Corruption should have no place in education," Gopi added, according to the report by The New Indian Express.