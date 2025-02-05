For the love of Math, enroll for Epsilon India Camp this summer | Details here

The journey from being a deeply enthusiastic Math learner to an extraordinary Math genius is just a camp away.

This summer, Epsilon India Camp returns with an intense, fun and immersive summer programme for students aged 9 to 13.

Organised by the Raising A Mathematician (RAM) Foundation, Epsilon India is a residential summer camp that empowers mathematically gifted students by combining advanced mathematics education with personal and social development, stated a press release from Epsilon India.

Epsilon India draws inspiration from the highly regarded Epsilon Camp, founded in the United States of America (USA) in 2011 by veteran research mathematician Dr George R Thomas, founder of Epsilon USA, MathPath and MathCamp.

This year the camp is hosted at the lush green 40-acre campus of Krea University, a leading Liberal Arts and Sciences college situated in Sri City, 70 km from Chennai.

Away from the hustle and bustle of a metropolitan, this self-sustained campus boasts of neighbours such as Sriharikota, Kalahasti, Tada and Pulicat.

Cost of accommodation is sponsored by Krea University. For details on other costs, please write to epsiloncampindia@gmail.com. This year, the camp is slated from April 29 to May 12, 2025, and the last date for submission of online applications is February 10, 2025. To learn more about the application process, visit www.epsilonindia.org.

The camp offers a rigorous curriculum covering a wide array of topics, including Methods of Proofs, Combinatorics, Geometry, Group Theory, and Number Theory.

Students are selected on the basis of their performance in the qualification test, a letter of recommendation (if any) and an interview.

Around 40-50 students are selected from all over India and overseas, out of hundreds of applications. Children spend two screen-free weeks, attending undergraduate-level courses each day, immersing themselves in their passion for the subject.

Many participants of the Epsilon India camp perform exceptionally well in Mathematics, Computer Science and Science Olympiads, apart from other prestigious competitions at the international level.

The camp also offers children and their parents the opportunity to connect with like-minded families, sharing opportunities and perspectives.

The students will be taught primarily by professional Mathematicians, Scientists, Computer Scientists and Statisticians from both the academia and the industry. Participants will also have Teaching Assistants to help with homework and other academic queries. Counsellors will take care of the students' socio-emotional needs.

Past and current faculty and speakers include Dr S Muralidharan, former Chief Examination Coordinator for India’s official Mathematical Olympiads; Professor Manjul Bhargava, Princeton University, Fields Medalist and Padma Bhushan awardee; Professor Rajeeva L Karandikar, Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Awardee and former director of Chennai Mathematical Institute, Professor Rajiv Gandhi, founder of the PACT, Professor at Rutgers University-Camden, Professor K V Subrahmanyam, Dean of Studies, Chennai Mathematical Institute and more.