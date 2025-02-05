“Delay will cost aspirants a year; mismanagement by NBE evident”: Medical community on NEET SS 2024 announcement

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released the schedule of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2024 yesterday, February 4, 2025. The registration window for the exam will remain open till February 24, 2025. The exam will be held on March 29 and 30, 2025, with the results slated to be declared by April 30, 2025.

If nothing in the above paragraph seemed odd to you, it is this: The NBEMS has scheduled NEET SS 2024, which was supposed to be held last year, in 2025.

To the uninitiated, NEET SS determines eligibility and ranks candidates for admission to super speciality medical courses. Candidates who have completed their postgraduation in medicine (MD) appear for the exam to gain admission to DM/MCh (Doctorate of Medicine/Master of Chirurgiae) and DNB (Diplomate of National Board) courses.

However, the National Medical Commission (NMC) announced last year that NEET SS would not be conducted in 2024.

When the dates for NEET SS 2024 were finally announced, aspirants and the medical community reacted with surprise and bewilderment, questioning how last year’s exam could be scheduled for this year.