Awaiting JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results? Here's what you should know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1 soon. Candidates who took the exam can check their results on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in by entering their login credentials.



Scorecard information

NTA conducted the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exams on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30. After the results are announced, candidates will be able to download their scorecards. The scorecard will include essential details such as the application number, candidate's name, guardian's name, category, gender, nationality, and subject-wise NTA score.



How to download the JEE Main scorecard?

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their scorecard



Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the "JEE Mains Result 2025" link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials

Step 4: View and download the scorecard PDF

Step 5: Save the scorecard for future reference



The following key information will be displayed on the JEE Main 2025 result scorecard:



- Application number

- Candidate’s name

- Guardian’s name

- Category

- Gender

- Nationality

- Subject-wise NTA score