AIBE 19 result date and time: Officials say they have no update yet

The candidates who appeared for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) are awaiting the date and time of the results. The Bar Council of India (BCI), which conducts the AIBE, had on December 22 released the provisional answer keys for AIBE 19 on its official website.

However, there has been no update thereafter. Therefore, students have been waiting to find out the date and time when the BCI will release the results.



When The Indian Express spoke to the concerned AIBE official to find out when the results and final answer keys will be released, an official said, “We have no update on the AIBE 19 results as of now. Related details will be available on the official website.”To recall, last year, the AIBE results were declared on March 27.



Once released, candidates will have to submit login details including user ID and password, created during the registration for AIBE-XIX to access and download the result.

Steps to check AIBE XIX results are:

Step 1: Visit the official site of AIBE — allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Go to the result link.

Step 3: Log in with the required such as user ID and password

Step 4: Submit

Step 5: Download the result



The BCI conducted the AIBE 18 exam on December 10, 2023, and issued the provisional answer key on December 13. Candidates who were not satisfied with the provisional answer key were allowed to object to it till December 20, 2023, and the AIBE 18 final answer key was issued on March 21, 2024.