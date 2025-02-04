Vijayawada: Unemployed youth attempts self-immolation on MG Road

A youth caused a commotion on the busy Mahatma Gandhi (MG) Road in Vijayawada on Monday, February 3, by pouring petrol on himself and attempting to set himself ablaze.

Alerted traffic police rushed to the spot and managed to prevent the suicide attempt, taking the youth into custody, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the police, the individual was identified as a ward volunteer from Guntur. He made this drastic decision to demand the State government revive the volunteer system established during the previous Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRC)P regime.

The youth claimed he became unemployed after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government decided to withdraw the volunteer system in the State.

The youngster was later counselled and his family members were informed, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

In more news

In a move to enhance digital empowerment of girls at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) Basara, the state-of-the-art computer centre was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor Prof A Govardhan for the female students on Monday in Nirmal district.

The centre is equipped with modern computing facilities, high-speed internet, and specialised software to meet the academic and research needs of the students.