United by Unique — theme for World Cancer Day; more details here

Today, February 4, is observed as World Cancer Day. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), today marks 25 years of signing the Charter of Paris Against Cancer at the World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium.

This year's theme is United by Unique, which is a reminder of our collective commitment against cancer. WHO acknowledges every patient’s unique experiences and the value of people-centred care delivered jointly by healthcare providers, families, friends, and the community.

According to the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), key aspects of the theme are:

1. Customised treatments

Advocating tailored treatments and support systems recognising the unique needs, preferences and circumstances of each cancer patient.

2. Accessibility

A necessity for equal access to cancer care, particularly in low and middle-income countries, is ensuring advanced treatment is available to all.

3. Personal stories

The campaign encourages communities to openly discuss cancer, reduce stigma, and foster a supportive environment for those affected by cancer, stated a report by the Economic Times.

WHO's data

According to the WHO, six countries have dedicated national plans for cancer control, and two countries have included cancer as part of their national NCD (Noncommunicable Disease) plan to strategically guide cancer prevention and control activities.

- Bhutan completed the Health Flagship project in 2020, where more than 90% of the target populations were screened for gastric, cervical, and breast cancer, with screened positives linked to diagnosis and treatment. The country is currently integrating the model into mainstream health services.

- Through the Cancer Anywhere programme, Thailand has adopted a universal health coverage approach to cancer management.

Additionally, eight countries have introduced nationwide human papillomavirus vaccination. A global initiative for childhood cancer is being implemented in ten countries through a regional network of institutions. Seven countries have operational population-based cancer registries. In ten countries, tertiary-level cancer care is generally available, reaching 50 per cent or more patients in need.