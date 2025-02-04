This story of Ramlal from Rajasthan who cracked NEET on his fifth attempt will inspire you

Ramlal, who hails from a small village in Ghosunda in Rajasthan, cracked the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) on his fifth attempt despite being married at a very young age and becoming a father.

NEET-UG is the toughest medical entrance examination in the country. Every year, lakhs of students appear for the exam intending to become doctors or to work in the medical field.

Ramlal's story of cracking NEET with strong determination and dedication, leaving no stone unturned, is an inspirational tale.

He married at the age of 11 while he was in Class VI and became a father at 20. His parents forced him into marriage. Despite this, Ramlal made it clear to his parents that he wanted to continue his education. However, his father was not happy with his decision and tried to stop him. Ramlal’s wife, who finished her education up to Class X, was inspired by Ramlal's ambition to become a doctor and supported him in achieving his goal.

Ramlal chose to pursue the science stream after achieving a score of 74 per cent in his Class X exams and started preparing for the NEET examination. In 2019, he attempted the NEET for the first time and scored 350 out of 720. With each subsequent attempt, he improved his performance and decided to join a coaching centre in Kota to enhance his scores.

Ultimately, Ramlal achieved a score of 490 in the NEET 2022 exam, according to a report by India.com.

Further, he achieved success and cracked the NEET UG Exam in his fifth attempt. Now, he is set to become the first doctor in his family.

Ramlal resides with his family, including his young wife, in the Ghosunda area of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. Nine years after his arranged marriage, he became a parent at the age of 20, and now, he is on the path to becoming a doctor.