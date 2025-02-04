Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata's Millennial best friend, gets top post at Tata Motors | Details here

“I remember when my father used to walk home from the Tata Motors plant, in his white shirt and navy pants, and I would wait for him in the window. It comes full circle now," he wrote.



Naidu’s bond with Ratan Tata went beyond the professional. Tata's will included Naidu, symbolising their close relationship. Tata also relinquished his stake in Naidu’s companionship venture, Goodfellows, and further paid Naidu’s education loans.



After Tata’s passing on October 9, 2024, Naidu expressed his grief in a heartfelt tribute. He described the emotional void left by Tata’s loss and referred to him as his “lighthouse.” Tata, at 86, passed away after a brief hospitalisation in Mumbai. His death marked the end of an era, but he left a lasting legacy through his mentorship of individuals like Naidu.