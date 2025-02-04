New VC appointment norms have no room for favouritism, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan responded to concerns about the new draft University Grants Commission (UGC) norms for vice-chancellor (VC) appointments, stating that the guidelines aim to stop the practice of appointing personal aides or their relatives to top university posts, reported PTI, today, February 4.



This comment came after Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI (M)) leader John Brittas alleged that the Centre was attempting to gain control over state universities by granting governors significant influence in VC appointments.



Rajya Sabha debate

During a debate in the Rajya Sabha, Brittas criticised the proposed guidelines, claiming that the Centre was "hijacking" state universities. He also raised concerns about posts being given to individuals with personal connections, like the wives and assistants of personal aides.



He further accused the government of discrimination against minorities and cited incidents of attacks on Christian communities.



"I am happy that it is draft guidelines and amenable to change," he said. The CPI (M) MP also alleged systematic discrimination against minorities, claiming there were "834 incidents" of attacks on Christian communities in 2024.



Pradhan noted that the University Grants Commission (UGC) is an autonomous body, and the draft guidelines are open for public comment. He invited Brittas to share his views on the matter.



John Brittas further addressed the potential systemic issues in the country, including alleged divisive political agendas.



Citing controversial statements, he said that a Kerala minister had suggested a Brahmin should head tribal affairs and another example where an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) director had spoken about consuming cow urine.