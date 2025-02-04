NEET-MDS 2025 notification expected in a day or two: NBEMS President

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS), originally scheduled for January 31, has been delayed unexpectedly, leaving thousands of aspirants in limbo.

While the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is yet to issue an official notification, its president told EdexLive that an update is expected “in a day or two.”

Dr. Abhijat Sheth, President, of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), said, “Please wait for the official notification. I am hopeful it will be published in a day or two.”

The same was also confirmed by the Dental Council of India (DCI), the regulatory body for dental education and colleges in India.

Dr K Satheesh Kumar Reddy, Acting President, DCI, told EdexLive, “The exam notification has been delayed due to some internal issues but NBEMS is likely to release official information regarding the exam after elections in Delhi tomorrow or the day after tomorrow.”

To recall, the exam was originally scheduled to be held on January 31, 2025. However, since the application process did not commence until January 2025, reports speculated that the exam would be delayed and was likely to be held in February 2025.

With no official notification regarding the exam released yet, uncertainty persists over its exact schedule. More clarity is expected once the NBEMS issues an official announcement.