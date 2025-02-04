Maharashtra to establish first AI university in India | Here are the details

Maharashtra is set to establish the first Artificial Intelligence (AI) university in India, with a task force formed for the planning and implementation of the project. The announcement was made by state Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar, according to a PTI report today, Tuesday, February 4.



Objectives of the university

The university aims to promote research and development in AI and related fields.



"The university will promote research and development in AI and related fields. It will also focus on skill development, technological innovation, and policy formulation. The aim is to make Maharashtra a centre for AI education and innovation," he said.



The task force

The task force comprises experts from academia, industry, and government. It will be chaired by the principal secretary of the Information Technology department.



Key members include directors of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai, representatives from companies like Google India, Mahindra Group, and L&T, as well as officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. Experts from the Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission and the Data Security Council of India are also involved.



Plans for the future

Shelar emphasised that the AI university will position Maharashtra as a global leader in AI, and contribute to India's technological progress. The task force has already held two meetings, and is working on finalising the university’s roadmap, reported PTI.