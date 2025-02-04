Elect eligible medical professional as RUHS VC: IMA urges Rajasthan Governor

On Monday, February 3, the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Rajasthan branch urged Governor Haribhau Bagde to refrain from appointing a non-medical professional as Vice-Chancellor of the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS). In a letter the IMA shot off to Raj Bhawan, it said academic institutions such as RUHS should be led by qualified practitioners and professionals as is the standard practice across the country.

With regard to the matter, the organisation requested the governor to select the RUHS VC from among eligible medical professionals. According to sources, the process of appointing a VC for RUHS is in progress, according to a report by the Times of India.

The VC will play a major role in guiding and elevating the state of medical education and health services in Rajasthan. "A senior and experienced doctor associated with Rajasthan's medical education should be appointed to this position," IMA wrote to the Governor.

The letter stated, "Appointing a doctor from the medical education department will help develop our university along the lines of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and will fulfil the objectives of Rajasthan govt under CM Bhajan Lal Sharma such as providing excellent education, good healthcare, accessible medical services, and promoting medical tourism."

Further, IMA contends that the comprehensive advancement of the state's medical sector requires the position of RUHS VC to be filled by a local medical professional. Appointing either a non-medical officer or someone from outside the state would not serve the interests of local medical educators who have dedicated years of service, IMA suggested. It added that such an appointment could negatively impact medical education and impede the sector's growth, reported TOI.