Delhi University student finds herself stranded as Uber cancels ride after 40 minutes

A troubling incident occurred in Kalkaji, Delhi, when an Uber driver left a Delhi University (DU). student stranded after keeping her waiting for over 40 minutes on a busy street, reported Hindustan Times, today, Tuesday, February 4.



The incident took place around 8 pm last night. Despite the Uber app showing that the driver had arrived at the pickup location, the student, Taskin Zafar, couldn’t find the car and received no response from the driver even after making repeated calls to him. The driver delayed cancelling the ride and failed to offer any explanation.



Taskin Zafar had booked the ride for a trip to Noida and went to the designated pickup point after receiving confirmation from the driver. However, she found herself waiting on the street with no sign of the vehicle.



“The driver wasn't cancelling the ride or answering calls, leaving me stranded in an unsafe situation,” she told Hindustan Times.



As the wait continued, the situation became more concerning when a drunk man began following her. Feeling unsafe, Zafar stayed cautious while attempting to contact Uber for assistance.



After 40 minutes, the driver, identified as Anish, finally cancelled the ride. Disturbed by the ordeal, Zafar filed a formal complaint through the Uber app, stating, "I had to keep waiting outside on the main road for 45 minutes after which a drunk man came and harassed me.”



In response, Uber assured that they strive to ensure users never feel uncomfortable during their trips. They acknowledged the unsettling experience and promised that a member of their safety team would reach out to Zafar to address her concerns.