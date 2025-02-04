CSIR announces increase in age limit for Scientist C; research association questions move

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has announced that it will increase the age limit of Scientist C from the existing 32 years to 35 years as per the demand of research scholars.
However, All India Research Scholars Association (AIRSA), which has been pushing for a revision of the upper age limit, said "Thank you for supporting Indian researchers but "not enough."
According to Careers360, after multiple request letters addressed to the Department of Science and Technology (DST), and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to increase the upper age limit of Scientist C in CSIR from the existing 32 years to 35 years, the council said, "The expert committee constituted to review the RRs has recommended to increased the upper age limit to 35 years. The agenda has been prepared and is going to be placed before the GB CSIR for approval in the next meeting of GB, CSIR."
This may address the residual concerns of these research scholars, it added.
"That will address the concerns of the research scholars as submitted in their representation and make the age criteria uniform across all scientific dept/organisations . Meanwhile, the feasibility of regularising the advertisements for recruitment accordingly is being worked out,” the post read.
Responding to the post on X, AIRSA wrote, "Thank you, @CSIR_IND, for supporting Indian researchers nationwide and abroad. Raising the Scientist C age limit to 35 is a positive step, but not enough! Most PhDs finish beyond 35, and other bodies allow up to 40. Experience matters - CSIR must extend the limit to 40 years."