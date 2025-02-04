Bomb threat emails trigger evacuations at schools in Kalaburgi & Indore

An extensive search of the school premises was conducted after the threat. The threat was later determined to be a hoax.



Kalaburgi Police Commissioner Sharanappa SD told PTI, "A private educational institution in Kalaburagi city received a threat email. As soon as the institute informed us, local police arrived at the scene and evacuated the students. We immediately deployed an anti-sabotage team along with a bomb detection and disposal squad to thoroughly inspect and sanitise the area."

A case has been filed, and the investigation is underway.

Regarding the contents of the email, Sharanappa mentioned that the subject referred to an RDX bomb blast at the school, but the message was entirely in Tamil. Upon translation into English, it was found that the email discussed Tamil Nadu politics.



Another incident reported in Indore

Also today, February 4, two private schools in Indore, Indore Public School (IPS) and New Digamber Public School (NDPS), received bomb threats via email, prompting the evacuation of students and staff. The schools were locked down while bomb squads conducted searches on the premises, according to an India TV report.