Biryani, chicken fry instead of Upma: Child's plea for better Anganwadi menu goes viral

A viral video featuring a child asking for biryani and chicken fry instead of upma at an Anganwadi is expected to change the menu at childcare centres across Kerala, reported NDTV.

On Monday, February 3, Veena George, State Minister for Health, Women and Child Welfare, shared a video of a child named Shanku making the request on her Facebook page. She announced that the Anganwadi menu would be revised in light of the child’s innocent request, which is being carefully considered.

The minister sent warm regards to Shanku, his mother, and the Anganwadi staff, stating that the menu would be reviewed based on Shanku's suggestion. She emphasised that anganwadis provide various types of food to ensure children receive nutritious meals.



Ms George further said, "Under this government, a scheme to provide eggs and milk through anganwadis has been successfully implemented. In coordination with the Department of Women and Child Development, local bodies provide a variety of foods in anganwadis."

In the viral video, a child wearing a cap innocently requests his mother for biryani, and chicken fry, instead of upma at the Anganwadi. His mother filmed his innocent plea while he was feasting on biryani at home and posted it on the social media platform Instagram. The video quickly went viral.

The mother told a news channel that after the video spread, some people offered to send biryani and chicken fry to Shanku, as per the NDTV report.