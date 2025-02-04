Being a millennial boss can be conflicting. Here's what this LinkedIn user shared

Sharma described his experience as being stuck between two very different approaches towards work.

On one hand, the senior officials insist on following traditional values and want to impose long working hours, daily attendance at work, and formal attire. On the other hand, the younger workforce, including late millennials and Gen Z demand more liberty and more balance in life.

He wrote, "You have a boomer or an older millennial boss who wants you to torture your team, make people work late hours, ask people to come to the office daily and wear sophisticated clothes. You also had new-aged millennials and Gen Z reporting to you who want flexibility, work-life balance, work from home, and wear trendy and cool clothes."



Struggle to maintain a balance

Sharma expressed how challenging it is to meet the needs of both groups, stating, “In the process of keeping a good balance, you often end up disappointing both sides.”

His post resonated with many professionals who face similar struggles in managing generational expectations at work.

The post sparked numerous comments from professionals who shared their experiences. Some agreed with Sharma, noting the difficulty of pleasing both sides, while others had different views.

One user emphasised that life experience matters more than generational differences when handling such situations. Another shared their approach of simplifying things by focusing on what truly matters for delivery and customer expectations, rather than politically correct actions.

One user humorously commented, “Being a millennial boss basically means being a translator between two completely different work cultures...”