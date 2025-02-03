Viral video shows woman sneaking under gate to enter exam centre on time | WATCH

The incident took place at an exam centre in Nawada Bazar, Bihar, where students arrived late and were denied entry by exam officials who enforced strict rules regarding timing.



The video sparked various debates online. Many users mocked the act of the woman, who was also a candidate for the exam. Others supported the strict enforcement of punctuality, stating that "Rules are rules."



Others found the woman’s actions extreme but praised her creative thinking for finding a way in.



One user commented, "It's good that she used her brains, instead of crying and pleading for help from the authorities who might not have allowed her at all."



A few expressed sympathy for the students, acknowledging the pressure that such exams have on all, and how missing one could have significant consequences that can impact their future.



There were some laughs too...



"This time she would definitely top the exam"



While another lauded the resilience of the people of Bihar.