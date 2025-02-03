VIRAL: Indian lawyer shares discontent with work culture | Netizens react

Life in India vs Europe

In her post, she highlighted the stark contrast between her life in Europe and India, emphasising how she worked late into the night in India, sometimes past midnight. She contrasted this experience with her current situation where people are more kind and more approachable.



She also expressed disappointment at what India could have been with better infrastructure, such as cleaner air, safer roads, and improved access to basic services.



How did users react?

Roy's post sparked a widespread debate on the Indian work culture. Many supported her idea and said that people here function in "survival mode", in contrast to this, many criticised her for making unfair comparisons with European standards, further reasoning that India is a developing country, massively lacking funds and resources, yet it is the entrepreneurial mindset of the people, with their intelligence and hard work that drives them forward.