Shein — youth's most loved fast-fashion brand returns to India

Shein, the global fast-fashion brand, has made its return to India with a dedicated mobile app, nearly five years after being banned in 2020. The app, launched by Reliance Retail, is now available on Android and iOS, initially serving customers in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

According to a report by the Financial Express, a nationwide rollout is planned in the coming months.

Background

Shein was among several Chinese apps banned by the Indian government in 2020 due to concerns over data security and national interest. Before the ban, the platform had gained popularity for its affordable, trendy clothing, particularly among young shoppers.

Its sudden exit left a gap in the Indian fast-fashion market, later filled by local brands and international competitors like H&M and Zara.

In 2023, Shein announced its re-entry into India through a strategic partnership with Reliance Retail. Under this agreement, Shein does not hold any equity in the Indian operations. Instead, Reliance Retail has full control over manufacturing, operations, and data sovereignty, while Shein functions as a technology partner and earns a licensing fee for brand usage.

Make in India

In no comparison to its previous business model, where Shein imported products, the new venture relies entirely on local manufacturing. All Shein-branded products sold in India will be designed and produced by Indian manufacturers, in line with the government’s Make in India initiative.

The pricing remains competitive, with dresses starting at Rs 199, making it accessible to budget-conscious shoppers. This positions Shein as a strong player in India’s growing fast-fashion segment.