OpenAI launches Deep Research, a new contender to DeepSeek R1

What is Deep Research?

Deep Research is an innovative AI tool created to streamline complex tasks and deliver expert-level advice in a fraction of the time. Tasks that once took hours or even days can now be completed in mere seconds.



According to Srinivas Narayanan, OpenAI's Vice-President of Engineering, Deep Research excels in the following areas:



- Breaking down complex questions

- Analysing data from the internet

- Interpreting files to provide insightful solutions



Applications of Deep Research

Deep Research has proven versatile in handling various tasks, including:



- Research report preparation

- Personalised shopping advice

- Travel itinerary planning



Additionally, it supports complex reasoning and Python-based data analysis, making it ideal for professionals in a variety of fields.



To access Deep Research, users must subscribe to the ChatGPT Pro or Plus plans. Once activated, the tool can be accessed directly from the ChatGPT message composer. Users can input their queries, upload relevant files, and receive personalised, detailed reports within minutes.