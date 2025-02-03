NEET-PG: SC to hear plea seeking cancellation of AIQ Counselling Round-3 on February 4

The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea filed by candidates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024, seeking cancellation of the third round of All India Quota (AIQ) Counselling.

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and K Vinod Chandran will take up the matter for hearing tomorrow, Tuesday, February 4.

The petitioners have argued that merit-based distribution was compromised as the Round 3 of the AIQ counselling started before Round 2 of state-level counselling in certain states, especially Madhya Pradesh.

This allowed a few state quota candidates, who wouldn’t have been eligible otherwise, to block AIQ seats and later opt for better state seats.

Advocate Tanvi Dubey, who will be appearing for petitioners in the Supreme Court of India, said, “We are asking for the AIQ Round 3 to be cancelled and conducted afresh due to the irregularities. Alternatively, we are urging the MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) to conduct a fourth round of counseling for leftover seats blocked by ineligible candidates, or to allow an option for candidates allotted AIQ Round 3 seats to register for the stray round.”

The petitioners argue that conducting AIQ Round 3 before completing State Round 2 allowed a few candidates to block AIQ seats unfairly while still participating in the state quota. They claim this disadvantaged other meritorious candidates.

The petition states that MCC's scheduling was inconsistent with previous Supreme Court guidelines and violated Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

Demands

In their plea, they have requested the court to: