KLU bribery case: JNU professor, NAAC Chairman held | Here are details

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the chairman and six members of a National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) inspection committee, including a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor, in a corruption case on Saturday, January 31, officials said.

Further, they revealed that the vice-chancellor of the Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KLEF) in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur and two more executives were among those who were arrested.

According to a report by PTI, the agency has arrested the chairman of the NAAC inspection committee, Samarendra Nath Saha, who is also the vice-chancellor of the Ramchandra Chandravansi University.

Committee members Rajeev Sijariya, professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU); D Gopal, Dean of Bharath Institute of Law; Rajesh Singh Pawar, Dean of Jagran Lakecity University; Manas Kumar Mishra, Director of GL Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management; Gayathri Devaraja, Professor at Davangere University; and Bulu Maharana, Professor at Sambalpur University, have also been arrested, they said.



As per the CBI, President of the Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KLEF) in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur Koneru Satyanarayana, NAAC former deputy adviser L Manjunatha Rao, professor and director (IQAC-NAAC), Bangalore University M Hanumanthappa, and NAAC adviser MS Shyamsundar have also been named as accused in the FIR.

FIR filed

The CBI registered a case and conducted searches during which "alleged undue advantage paid to the NAAC inspection team members by the office bearers of said educational foundation, in the form of cash, gold, mobile phones and laptops" was recovered, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.



The agency said searches are being conducted at 20 locations across India in Chennai, Bangalore, Vijaywada, Palamu, Sambalpur, Bhopal, Bilaspur, Gautam Budh Nagar and New Delhi. "An amount of ₹37 lakh in cash, six Lenovo laptops, one iPhone 16 pro mobile phone and other incriminating articles have been recovered," the spokesperson said.

