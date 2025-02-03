"...in Delhi, children are not allowed to go further": PM Modi during election campaign

Today, Monday, February 3, being the last day of campaigning for the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi took a dig at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and claimed that it only allowed students who were guaranteed to pass to pursue higher education.



"I have heard that in Delhi, after Class IX, children are not allowed to go further. Only those students who are guaranteed to pass, are allowed to pursue higher education," he said while interacting with a group of children. Further, he went on to say that "if the results are bad, then the (AAP) government's reputation will also be in ruins", as quoted by ANI.

"Very dishonest work is being done here," PM Modi added. Education in the national capital has emerged as one of the key factors in the high-stakes elections.

BJP Manifesto

The BJP, in its second manifesto, has promised that if it came to power in Delhi it would grant Rs 15,000 in aid for competitive exam aspirants and ensure free education up to the postgraduate level for needy students. Additionally, the party also pledged to provide scholarships for children of auto and taxi drivers as well as a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 to students belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, India Today stated.



However, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that the BJP will stop free education in government schools if voted to power.



The high-voltage election campaigning is slated to end at 5 pm. On the final day of campaigning, the BJP has scheduled 22 roadshows and rallies across Delhi, intensifying its bid to reclaim power in the capital after more than 25 years.



On the other hand, the ruling AAP remains confident of securing a third straight term, while the Congress, which ruled the capital for 15 years until 2013, is striving to regain its lost ground after drawing a blank in the last two elections. Counting will take place and results will be declared on Saturday, February 8.