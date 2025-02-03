How a Pakistani woman in search of a job taught us that professional 'self-care' is important too

What key takeaway lessons can we all learn from it?

Hiba realised that while she had focused on helping others with their digital identities, she had neglected her own personal brand.

She described the rejection as a "wake-up call" and stressed the importance of having a strong personal brand for career growth, client acquisition, and industry recognition.

Hiba further emphasised that a personal brand is essential as it serves as a portfolio, lends credibility, and is proof of work.



Users' reaction

Hiba’s LinkedIn post sparked widespread engagement, with many users sharing similar experiences and thoughts. One user described it as a “powerful lesson,” while another mentioned how it made them rethink their approach to career growth.

Several others noted the importance of building their own brand after spending years helping others, and some praised the CEO’s insightful leadership question.

One user commented, "This often happens, but one should not neglect oneself."

Another user questioned whether building brands for others might not allow one ample time to create one's own personal branding.

"Agree you shouldn't neglect yourself but building your own brand vs. working for a company and helping them build their brand are two very different things. If you are doing your job as a social media manager for other companies, why would this imply that you are interested in creating a brand for yourself or have the time to do that?"



