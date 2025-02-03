Fatal collision in Ireland claims lives of two Indian students

Two Indian students were killed and two others are undergoing treatment for serious injuries after a car they were travelling hit a tree in southern Ireland.

The two students in their 20s, identified as Cherekuri Suresh Chowdary and Chithoori Bhargav, were pronounced dead at the scene of a fatal road collision in County Carlow on Friday, January 31, according to NDTV.

According to Superintendent Anthony Farrell of the Carlow Garda Station, the students were in a black Audi A6 when the vehicle veered off the road and collided with a tree at Graiguenaspiddoge.

"The car is believed to have travelled from the direction of the Mount Leinster area, through Fenagh and on to Carlow... All of those in the car are part of our Indian community living together in Carlow town. Our sincere sympathies are extended to the community at this time," he said.

Two injured passengers, a man and a woman in their 20s, were hospitalised at St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny after a fatal car crash in Carlow. The four friends, who had been living together locally, had recently completed their education at South East Technological University (SETU) in Carlow. One was employed at a local pharmaceutical company.

A family friend, Venkat Vuppala, launched a fundraiser for funeral expenses, raising over €25,000 in less than 24 hours. The fundraiser aimed to support the families of Bhargav Chitturi and Suresh Cherukuri, who tragically lost their lives in the accident.

The Indian Embassy in Dublin expressed condolences and is providing assistance to the injured.