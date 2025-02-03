Dr Priya Bhave's journey is one of resilience, determination, and transformation

Raised single-handedly by her mother after her father left the family when she was just nine years old, Dr Priya Bhave witnessed firsthand the strength it takes to rebuild a life from scratch.

At the time, her mother was not working and had to pursue a degree to support them, facing immense challenges along the way. Despite their hardships, her mother’s unwavering dedication was driven by one purpose — to ensure that her daughter could lead a better life.

Growing up in such circumstances deeply shaped Dr Bhave’s perspective. She learned the profound significance of children in a person’s life and the immense joy and purpose they bring.

Watching her mother’s struggles and sacrifices instilled in her a deep sense of responsibility and empathy. These early experiences played a crucial role in her decision to specialise in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, a field dedicated to bringing new life into the world and supporting women through some of the most critical moments of their lives.

After completing her undergraduate and postgraduate studies in Bhopal, Dr Bhave began working as a lecturer at a government medical college. However, a pivotal moment in her career came when she attended an emergency obstetric course at Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore.

The exposure she received there was eye-opening. She saw the vast possibilities within reproductive medicine — advanced techniques like in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), laparoscopy, and robotic surgeries.

Witnessing these innovations ignited a new passion in her, and she became determined to further her education at CMC to refine her expertise in the field.

Determined to turn this aspiration into reality, she took a gruelling 36-hour train journey to Vellore to appear for the fellowship entrance examination. As a mother to a one-year-old son, every moment away from him was difficult, but her commitment to both her career and family pushed her forward. Without taking a moment’s rest, she rushed back home the very same day after the exam to be with her child. The very next day, she received a life-changing phone call from CMC — she had been accepted.

As Dr Bhave continued her career, she encountered many patients who left a deep impact on her. However, one particular patient unknowingly changed the course of her life. About five years ago, a young woman struggling with infertility came to her after failing two cycles of IVF.

Dr Bhave encouraged her to persist and to have the endurance to try again.

But the patient, through tear-filled eyes, responded with a statement that struck a chord within her: “It is easy for you to tell me to have endurance. You are not the one failing IVF.”

That moment led Dr. Bhave to deep introspection. She realised that as doctors, they often ask their patients to be strong, to keep fighting, and to push through pain and disappointment.

But did she herself possess the same strength that she asked of them? This question lingered in her mind and ultimately led her to take on a challenge that would test her own resilience — training for the Ironman Triathlon.

Training for Ironman was one of the most demanding decisions she had ever made. It required her to push beyond her absolute physical and mental limits.

More than anything, she had to confront one of her biggest fears — her fear of water. Throughout her life, she had always avoided deep water, sticking only to the shallow ends of swimming pools. However, the first segment of the Ironman Triathlon was an open-water swimming race, something that terrified her.

Despite her fears, she persevered. She learned how to swim, trained rigorously, and finally, after years of preparation, she completed the swim at the Kazakhstan Ironman within the required time.