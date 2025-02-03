Delhi Elections 2025: Jamia schools closed on February 4 and 5

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, Jamia Middle School has declared a two-day holiday for students and staff, February 4 and 5. The Delhi elections are scheduled to be held in a single phase on February 5, and the results are scheduled to be out on February 8.

Posting the order on X (formerly Twitter) on February 2, 2025, the notice dated January 31, 2025 read, "The Competent Authority, JMI, in pursuance of Order Ref. No. CEO/COE/102[16]2025/1499 dated 29.01.2025, issued by the Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, has allowed handing over on 03th February, 2025 of the school premises to the concerned agency/local bodies for polling preparations for the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2025, scheduled to be held on 5th February 2025 and declared holidays for the students and staff of Jamia Middle School on 3 and 4th February 2025."

Additionally, according to a report by The Indian Express, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has already announced that all central government offices, including industrial establishments in Delhi, will be closed on election day so that employees can exercise their democratic rights.

On election day, various schools and colleges participate in the election process and are declared as polling booths. As a regular practice followed in every election, schools and colleges remain closed on election day.



Similarly, the Office of the District Election Officer, District South West, has issued a notice to the Deputy Director of Education for South West Delhi to organise a Prabhat Rally for students in various schools under their jurisdiction. The rally will take place on February 3 from 9 am.