Applications for Indian Oil's apprentice positions begin. Here are details

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is currently accepting applications for trade, technician, and graduate apprentice positions in various states. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website until February 13, 2025. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

According to a report by NDTV, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 456 apprentice positions in both technical and non-technical roles. The vacancies are available in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand.

With regards to eligibility criteria, here are the details:

Trade Apprentice

Candidates must have passed Class X and hold an ITI (Industrial Training Institute) certification in the relevant trade.

Technician Apprentice

A full-time, three-year diploma in the relevant discipline is required.

Graduate Apprentice

Applicants must hold a full-time regular degree (Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), or Bachelor of Science (BSc)) with at least 50% marks.

There is an age limit for applicants between 18 and 24 years as of January 31, 2025. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable for reserved category candidates as per government rules.

Eligible candidates must submit their applications through the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS)/National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal by 11.55 pm on February 13, 2025.

As far as the selection process is concerned, candidates will be selected on a merit basis, without any examination or interview. Selected candidates will undergo a 12-month apprenticeship training.