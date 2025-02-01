"We recognise design as a discipline that transcends language barriers": Anant National University Provost

A

Anant National University recognises that design as a discipline transcends language barriers, allowing students to express their ideas through visuals, models and innovative concepts in ways that feel most natural and comfortable to them. This inclusive approach ensures that linguistic diversity is celebrated, not seen as a limitation, within Anant’s learning environment.

Anant also helps students acclimatise to the university’s environment by helping them build foundational proficiency in English and other essential skills, enabling them to navigate academic and social interactions with confidence.

Additionally, Anant fosters a collaborative and supportive culture, encouraging peer learning and mentoring. Faculty and mentors engage with students in ways that accommodate diverse linguistic and cultural contexts, ensuring that every student has an equal opportunity to thrive.