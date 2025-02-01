"We recognise design as a discipline that transcends language barriers": Anant National University Provost
Apart from ADEPT, how does Anant National University plan to support students who come from diverse linguistic backgrounds once they are admitted to the programme? What specific resources or programmes are available to ensure their academic success?
Anant National University recognises that design as a discipline transcends language barriers, allowing students to express their ideas through visuals, models and innovative concepts in ways that feel most natural and comfortable to them. This inclusive approach ensures that linguistic diversity is celebrated, not seen as a limitation, within Anant’s learning environment.
Anant also helps students acclimatise to the university’s environment by helping them build foundational proficiency in English and other essential skills, enabling them to navigate academic and social interactions with confidence.
Additionally, Anant fosters a collaborative and supportive culture, encouraging peer learning and mentoring. Faculty and mentors engage with students in ways that accommodate diverse linguistic and cultural contexts, ensuring that every student has an equal opportunity to thrive.
How do these ratings, combined with initiatives like the multilingual ADEPT, contribute to Anant National University’s vision of becoming a ‘World-class institution of great eminence and excellence’?
Recognitions like GSIRF are truly encouraging, as they affirm that our efforts are aligned with the right direction while inspiring us to strive for even greater excellence. The Gujarat State Institutional Ranking Framework (GSIRF) was introduced by the Knowledge Consortium of Gujarat (KCG) in collaboration with the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence (ICARE), India’s most trusted institution, ranking and rating authority. In line with the NIRF, it aims to create world-class institutions through a comprehensive assessment system.
GSIRF evaluates institutions based on rigorous criteria, including Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO) and Outreach and Inclusivity (OI). Anant excelled in all parameters, highlighting that the university is committed to creating a learning environment that encourages innovation and creativity while preparing students to be adept problem-solvers.