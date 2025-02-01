University of Southampton Delhi announces scholarships for Indian students

According to a report by The Indian Express report, the University of Southampton, Delhi, has introduced new scholarships for Indian undergraduate (UG) and graduate students applying for the August 2025 intake.

The two scholarships — the Delhi Presidential Scholarship and Future Talent Scholarship — aim to support academically strong candidates. Application details and eligibility criteria will be available in the last week of February.



Delhi presidential scholarship

The prestigious Delhi Presidential Scholarship will fully cover tuition fees for the entire course duration for one undergraduate and one graduate student. The selection process will focus on candidates who demonstrate consistent academic excellence and embody the university’s community spirit and values.



To continue receiving the scholarship, recipients must maintain these standards throughout their studies. The winners will be announced in June 2025 for the graduate programme and July 2025 for the undergraduate programme.



Future Talent scholarship

The Future Talent Scholarship will be awarded to up to 12 undergraduate and graduate students, providing a Rs 2,20,000 contribution towards their first-year tuition fees.



The scholarship is open to applicants across all six programmes offered for the August 2025 intake. Selections will be based on strong past academic achievements and scholarship applications. Shortlisted recipients will be announced in two tranches — June and July 2025.



Additional financial aid: Future talent bursary

In addition to these scholarships, the university has introduced the Future Talent Bursary, a merit-based financial aid programme for academically strong but financially disadvantaged undergraduate students.



The bursary offers up to Rs 660,000 per student for one year only. It is exclusively available for undergraduate students. Eligibility criteria and application details will be available in February on the university’s official website.



These scholarships and bursaries reinforce the University of Southampton Delhi’s commitment to making quality education accessible to talented students in India.