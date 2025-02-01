Union Budget 2025: Mixed reactions from medical community; more seats, but where’s the infrastructure?

The Union Budget 2025 has placed medical education and healthcare in the spotlight, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing a major expansion in medical seats and the establishment of cancer care facilities.

However, while the move has been hailed as a step in the right direction, the medical community remains divided, raising pressing concerns about infrastructure, faculty shortages, employment, and security for doctors.

More seats, but where’s the infrastructure?

The budget revealed that India has witnessed a 130% increase in medical seats over the past decade, with 1.1 lakh additional undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) seats. The government further pledged to introduce 10,000 more medical seats in 2025-26 and a total of 75,000 new seats over the next five years.

However, doctors and activists argue that this expansion lacks the necessary infrastructure to support quality medical education.

Dr Dhruv Chauhan, a medical activist, questioned the feasibility of increasing seats without ensuring the availability of faculty and proper facilities.

“I receive countless complaints from students, particularly in peripheral areas, about the severe shortage of professors. We are expanding medical education within an already broken infrastructure,” he said.

He also warned against turning MBBS into the next BTech, producing graduates with no employment opportunities.

“If the government cannot create job vacancies, what is the point of increasing seats? We are headed toward a crisis where doctors, like engineers, may be left struggling for employment,” he remarked.

Where will the doctors go?

The issue of employment for medical graduates was echoed by Dr Dilip Bhanushali, National President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), who stressed the lack of job opportunities. “When you are bringing in 1.1 lakh medical graduates, where is the employment? Where will they go?” he asked.

Dr Suvrankar Datta, National President of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), emphasised the need for more PG seats and faculty recruitment.

“The increase in UG seats does not address the scarcity of specialised doctors. The government should have prioritised increasing PG seats and government positions in hospitals so that trained specialists can eventually join as faculty and strengthen India’s healthcare system,” he stated.

Budget allocation: A disappointment

Despite the government’s ambitious plans, healthcare spending as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) remains disappointingly low. The IMA has long advocated for healthcare expenditure to be increased to at least 5% of the GDP. However, the government’s target of 2.5% is still unmet, with the healthcare budget hovering below 2%.

“This allocation is simply not enough,” said Dr Bhanushali and added, “The focus should have been on improving existing infrastructure rather than merely increasing seats.”

Dr Chauhan also pointed out the government’s failure to address systemic issues within medical education bodies like the National Medical Commission (NMC), National Testing Agency (NTA), and National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). “These bodies can’t even conduct a single exam without delays or discrepancies. How can we expect real improvements in the system when basic governance is lacking?” he questioned.

Security concerns ignored

Doctors across the country have been protesting for better security measures, especially following the brutal rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College. However, the budget made no mention of doctors' safety.

Dr Datta expressed his deep disappointment: “The government formed a National Task Force (NTF) and claimed to be sensitive to the issue, but there is no mention of how security will be ensured for doctors, especially those serving in rural areas.”

A silver lining: Cancer care expansion

Amidst the criticism, one budget announcement has been widely welcomed — the establishment of daycare and cancer treatment centres across all district hospitals. The initiative, starting with 200 centres in 2025-26, is expected to enhance early detection and treatment, significantly improving cancer care in India.

Dr Bhanushali praised this move, stating, “The establishment of new cancer centres will help reduce the enormous cancer burden in India, where early detection is crucial for saving lives.”

Dr Chauhan also acknowledged this decision's positive impact while cautioning that healthcare infrastructure must be strengthened to ensure its success.

Final verdict: A mixed bag

While the Union Budget 2025 has undeniably set ambitious targets for medical education and healthcare, the medical community remains sceptical about its execution. Increasing medical seats without the necessary infrastructure, faculty, employment opportunities, and security measures raises serious concerns about the future of medical professionals and the quality of healthcare in India.