Union Budget 2025: Gyan Bharatam mission to preserve and digitise Indian knowledge systems

Today, Saturday, February 1, 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26, marking a pivotal moment in India’s economic landscape.

As part of efforts to preserve and promote India’s rich intellectual heritage, the government has announced the Gyan Bharatam Mission. This initiative will focus on the survey, documentation, and conservation of India’s manuscript heritage in collaboration with academic institutions, museums, libraries, and private collectors.

The mission aims to cover more than one crore manuscripts, ensuring the systematic preservation of historical texts and indigenous knowledge.

A key component of the initiative is the National Digital Repository of Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), which will serve as a platform for knowledge-sharing. This repository will digitise and centralise India’s traditional knowledge, making it accessible to researchers, students, and institutions worldwide.

The move aligns with the government’s broader vision to integrate ancient wisdom with modern education and technology. Indian Knowledge Systems refer to the vast repository of traditional wisdom, scientific advancements, and cultural heritage developed in India over centuries.

Covering fields like Ayurveda, mathematics, astronomy, linguistics, and philosophy, IKS integrates ancient knowledge with modern applications, fostering research, innovation, and sustainable practices.

India's first full-time female finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, also announced significant income tax reforms, including a proposal to exempt individuals earning up to ₹12 lakh annually from income tax.