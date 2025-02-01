SSC GD constable 2025 admit card released; download now

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Admission Certificate cum Commission Copy, commonly known as the admit card, for the SSC GD Constable 2025 exam, as stated in a report by Shiksha.

Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their SSC GD 2025 admit card from the official website – https://ssc.gov.in. To access their hall tickets, candidates must log in using their registration number and password.

The SSC GD admit card 2025 is usually issued four days before the scheduled exam date. Candidates must download their admit card based on their respective exam shifts, as the admit card availability is exam date-wise on the official website. The direct download link is provided below for easy access.



Steps to download SSC GD admit card 2025

To download the SSC GD Constable admit card 2025, follow these steps:



1. Visit the official website – https://ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on the SSC GD admit card link.

3. Login using your registration number and password.

4. Read the instructions carefully and click the “Okay” button at the bottom.

5. Download the admit card.

6. Take a printout for future reference.



SSC GD admit Card 2025: Availability timeline

The SSC GD hall ticket 2025 will be released four days prior to the exam date or shift. Candidates must check the official website regularly and download their hall tickets on time using the direct link provided.



SSC GD 2025: Documents required at the exam centre

Candidates appearing for the SSC GD constable 2025 exam must carry the following items to the exam centre:



- A printout of the SSC GD admit card 2025

- A valid photo ID proof

- Recent passport-size photographs



Failing to carry these essential documents may result in disqualification from the examination. Candidates are advised to check all details on their admit card carefully and report any discrepancies to the SSC immediately.