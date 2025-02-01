Navi Mumbai school principal, coordinator booked for detaining 5-year-old over pending fees

In a shocking incident, the principal and a female coordinator of Orchid International School in Seawoods, Navi Mumbai, have been booked for allegedly detaining a five-year-old kindergarten student in the school’s daycare centre owing to a pending fee of Rs 1,000. This was stated in a report by the Economic Times.

The case was registered at the NRI Coastal police station under the Juvenile Justice Act after the child’s father filed a complaint.



Father alleges cruelty, approaches police

The incident occurred on January 28, when the boy’s father arrived at the school at 12.30 pm to pick him up but could not find him among the other students. After seeking clarification from the class teacher, he was directed to the school management.

According to the father, Principal Vaishali Solani informed him that his son, along with another student, had been kept in the daycare centre due to outstanding dues.



"I paid Rs 1,000 on the spot and around 1 pm, my son was handed over to me," the father stated. He then requested CCTV footage of the premises but was asked to submit an email application. When the school management delayed providing the footage, he sought intervention from Belapur the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Manda Mhatre, who urged the police to take action.



CCTV footage confirms detainment

Upon receiving the CCTV footage, the father claimed it showed that his son and another student had been confined in the daycare centre from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Following this, the school’s zonal head, Shreeya Shah, reportedly assured him that the principal would be dismissed. However, he later alleged that she retracted her assurance.



Determined to hold the school accountable, the father filed complaints with the Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner and the education department, seeking a thorough inquiry.



Legal action underway

Following the complaint, the NRI Coastal police have booked Principal Vaishali Solani and Coordinator Deepti under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, which penalises acts of cruelty against children. Authorities have launched an investigation, and further action is awaited.