MP NEET PG counselling delay sparks legal battle over Round 3 allotments; demand for cancellation rise

Over 75 National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) aspirants from various states filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking the cancellation of NEET PG Round 3 counselling allotments. They argued that the delay in Madhya Pradesh's Round 2 counselling unfairly deprived deserving candidates of a fair chance, as reported by Careers360.



The delay occurred because Madhya Pradesh's NEET PG Round 2 counselling did not conclude before the All India Quota (AIQ) results were declared by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The petitioners, MBBS graduates, pointed out that candidates who were initially ineligible for the All India Quota (AIQ) Round 3 gained an advantage by blocking seats. They could later opt for better options in the state counselling, leading to frustration and legal battles due to the disorganised processes.



The Medical Counselling Committee began with the NEET PG Round 3 counselling registration on December 26, allowing eligible candidates to apply by January 22, based on the reduced cut-off percentile scores.



The choice filling and locking facility was available from January 12 to 23 on the official website, mcc.nic.in. On January 25, the final seat allotment for nearly two lakh candidates was announced, with 8,137 new allotments and 5,854 upgraded choices in Round 3 counselling. It's important to note that the MCC does not allow choice upgrades in the NEET PG stray vacancy round.



Meanwhile, the MP NEET PG Round 2 seat allotments were released on January 30, after the MCC's Round 3 allotment list was published. The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) in Madhya Pradesh, instructed selected candidates to report to their allotted colleges by February 4.



Concerned that candidates from Madhya Pradesh may face disadvantages due to the state's delay in the PG medical admission process, aspirants have called for Round 4 counselling, reported Careers360.