MAH CET 2025 registration extended: Apply by February 10 for MBA, BDes, MCA admissions

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the registration deadline for the MAH CET 2025, allowing candidates to apply for MBA (Masters in Business Administration), BDes (Bachelor of Design), and MCA (Ministry of Corporate Affairs) admissions until February 10, 2025. This was stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Eligible candidates must complete their applications on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org before the deadline.



Steps to apply for MAH CET 2025

1. Visit the official website: Go to cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Access the CET portal: Click on the ‘CET (Examination) Portal 2025-26’ tab on the right-hand side.

3. Register or sign in: New users must click on ‘Register’ while existing users can sign in using their credentials.

4. Enter login details: Provide your registered Email ID and password and click ‘Submit’.

5. Complete the application form: Fill in personal and educational details accurately.

6. Upload required documents: Ensure all necessary documents are uploaded as per the official guidelines.

7. Pay the registration fee: Process the application fee payment online.

8. Submit the form: Verify all details before final submission.



Key exam dates for MAH CET 2025

- MAH MBA CET 2025: March 17-19

- MAH-LLB-3 Year CET: March 20-21

- MAH MHT CET (PCB Group): April 9-17 (excluding April 10 & 14)

- MAH MHT CET (PCM Group): April 19-27 (excluding April 24)



Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the MBA entrance exam must hold a three-year bachelor’s degree from a recognised university with at least 50% aggregate marks. The minimum required percentage for candidates from backward classes, economically weaker sections (EWS), and persons with disabilities (PwD) is 40%.



Applicants are advised to check the official notification for detailed eligibility criteria and application guidelines.