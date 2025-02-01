GATE 2025 expected cut-off: Key insights and analysis

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025, conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, is one of the most competitive exams for engineering and science graduates. This was stated in a report by Jagram Josh.

It serves as a gateway for MTech admissions, Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) recruitment, and doctoral programmes in prestigious institutions across India. Now that the exam has concluded, candidates are eager to estimate the expected cut-off marks to gauge their performance.



The official GATE 2025 cut-off will be released alongside the results by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. Candidates who score above the minimum cut-off will qualify for the next stages of the admission process. In this article, we analyse the expected GATE 2025 cut-off based on past trends, the difficulty level of the exam, and subject-wise insights.



Factors influencing the GATE 2025 cut-off

Several key factors determine the GATE cut-off each year:



- Exam difficulty level: The complexity of the question paper plays a major role. A tougher paper results in a lower cut-off, while an easier paper leads to a higher cut-off.

- Number of test-takers: This year, around eight lakh candidates registered for GATE 2025, significantly more than the previous year. A higher number of test-takers usually leads to a higher cut-off.

- Number of qualified candidates: The cut-off is directly influenced by how many candidates successfully clear the exam.

- Seat availability: The number of seats available in various institutes also impacts the cut-off. If the number of seats is limited, the cut-off is likely to be higher.



GATE previous year cut-off trends

The GATE cut-off serves as a crucial benchmark for admissions into top IITs and other institutions. While the official GATE 2025 cut-off is yet to be announced, candidates can refer to previous years' cut-off marks to get an idea of the expected range.



Stay tuned for updates as IIT Roorkee and IISc Bangalore release official details regarding GATE 2025 cut-offs.