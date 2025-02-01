CMAT 2025 answer key released; objection window open until February 2

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CMAT 2025 answer key. Candidates who took the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 can now access the provisional answer key by visiting the official CMAT website at exams.nta.ac.in. This was stated in a report by News18.



The CMAT 2025 exam was conducted on January 25, 2025, with a total of 74,021 candidates appearing for the test. Those who wish to challenge any answer in the provisional key can do so by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹led 200 per question. The deadline for submitting objections is February 2, up to 9 pm, while the fee payment can be made until 11.50 pm.



According to the official notification, “The Provisional Answer Keys of CMAT 2025 along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses have been uploaded on the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ for interested candidates to submit challenges to the Provisional Answer Keys (if any) online by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per question challenged…”



Steps to Download the answer key and raise objections

1. Visit the official CMAT website https://exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/.

2. Click on the CMAT 2025 answer key objection link available on the homepage.

3. Log in using the required credentials.

4. The answer key and response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

5. Review it carefully, download it, and save a copy.

6. To object, select the question you wish to challenge.

7. Pay the Rs 200 objection fee per question and submit your challenge.

8. Save the acknowledgement receipt and take a printout for reference.



As per the official notification, “If the challenge(s) made by the candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The Keys finalized by the Experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final.”



Candidates are advised to carefully review the answer key and raise objections within the given deadline. The final results will be based on the revised answer key after expert evaluation.