Chandigarh: Students of Classes V and VIII can now be held back for failing exams

In a major shift from the long-standing no-detention policy, Chandigarh students of Classes V and VIII appearing for exams in March 2025 could be held back if they fail to secure passing marks. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

This follows an amendment to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, which the Union Territory (UT) education department has implemented for the 2024-25 academic session.



According to an order issued by the UT district education officer (DEO), all private and government schools governed by the RTE Act must comply with the revised policy.

Until now, under the no-detention rule, students were automatically promoted until Class VIII to ensure they completed elementary education without dropping out. This provision has been in place since 2010 when the RTE Act was first enforced.



The recent policy amendment, notified on December 16, 2024, introduces what the Union Education Ministry describes as a “balanced approach” to student assessment. While permitting schools to detain students who do not meet passing criteria, the amendment also mandates remedial instruction and re-examination opportunities.



As per the new guidelines, schools must provide additional instruction to struggling students and allow them to retake exams within two months. These re-examinations must be “competency-based examinations to achieve the holistic development of the child and not be based on memorisation and procedural skills,” according to the ministry.



Despite the changes, safeguards remain in place to protect student rights. Schools are still prohibited from expelling any student before they complete Class VIII.

Additionally, school heads must maintain detailed records of students facing academic difficulties and personally oversee specialised support programmes. Class teachers will be responsible for identifying learning gaps and guiding both students and their parents to ensure better learning outcomes.