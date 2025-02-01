Broken toilet seats at DU college highlight sanitation woes

Broken urinals, damaged plumbing lines, non-functional geysers, rusty floorboards and bathrooms without latches in the washrooms of Delhi University's hostels clearly indicate ignorance on the part of the varsity authorities.

Even when the hostellers are asked to pay annual charges of around Rs 2,000 for the routine maintenance of the hostels, a majority of the complaints from the hostellers are only about lack of maintenance, cleanliness and hygiene, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) President inspected the toilets of a DU college and found them in a deplorable state on Friday, January 31.

One toilet had a broken cistern, while another was completely missing one. Moreover, the toilet seat designated for PWD (person with disability) students was broken and kept aside.

Ronak Khatri shared a video of his surprise inspection at Aditi Mahavidyalaya, bringing the authorities' attention to the issue.

Khatri said, "It is very unfortunate that a university like DU is not even providing basic facilities in the hostels.

The now-viral video begins with him pointing out the broken cistern in the college's Indian toilet to the staff. In response, she says, "It can break sometimes. mostly it's fine, we'll fix it," as the camera pans to reveal that the western toilet has no cistern at all.

It then progresses to show the broken vending machine that dispenses sanitary napkins.

Towards the end of the video, Khatri shows the broken seat in the toilet designated for PWD students, asking, "Where will the students sit?"

One of the first year students, Jayati said, "All the toilets on each floor are in bad shape. There are some washrooms which cannot be used because one flush is not working while in the other, the plumbing line is damaged."

The video, since being shared on Instagram, has clocked over 4.7 million views and is still counting. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.