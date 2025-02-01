Andhra Pradesh Medical Council puts FMG registrations on hold

The Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) has suspended the registration process for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) who have failed to adhere to the National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines.

The council emphasised that it would not be able to grant permanent registration to the applicants without properly verifying their credentials, reported the Times of India.

According to NMC guidelines, FMGs who completed their final year internship online are eligible for permanent registration in the state. However, the NMC clarified that FMGs who studied online during both their penultimate and final years must complete three years of internship before receiving permanent registration.

The APMC further stated that many FMGs currently undergoing their internships have refused to follow these guidelines. Instead, they submitted compensation letters from their universities, which the NMC deemed insufficient.

As a result, the APMC announced that their Permanent Registration (PR) requests will not be considered, and their registrations are on hold.

A group of 25 FMGs has filed a writ petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, challenging the council's decision. The case is still pending a judgment.

The APMC also highlighted that the NMC requires state medical councils to verify FMG degrees through the relevant Indian embassy before granting permanent registrations.

Furthermore, the registrar of the APMC cannot make independent decisions on such matters, as such decisions must align with the council's general body.