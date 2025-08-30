Telangana CM Revanth Reddy pushes for facial recognition in schools

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the Education department to mandate facial recognition systems across all schools and colleges across the state. The move, he said, would improve attendance monitoring and address gaps in professional institutions, reported Republic.

Infra push

At a high-level review of the Education department at the Integrated Command and Control Centre on Friday, the CM stressed that construction activities, ranging from classrooms to kitchens and toilets, should not be scattered across departments.

He instructed that all projects be handled by the Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (EWIDC), which is already overseeing the Young India Integrated Residential Schools. Staff and engineers from other departments will be deputed to the corporation to ensure quality and accountability.

The CM also directed officials to clear pending bills for mid-day meals through the green channel and settle dues related to sanitation work in Amma Adarsha Schools. Construction of toilets in women’s colleges and girls’ schools and setting up container kitchens with solar panels were ordered to be expedited.

Focus on students and welfare

Revanth Reddy reiterated that spending on education should be viewed as an investment. He highlighted that over 90 per cent of students in government institutions belong to Backward Caste (BC), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and minority communities, and asked for a 10-year report on their educational progress.

“Expenditure on the education sector should be considered as an investment rather than spending,” the CM said.